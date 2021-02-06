102,000 Shares in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of CalAmp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

