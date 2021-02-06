$11.04 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report sales of $11.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $1.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 487.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $33.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $38.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.65 million, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $54.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.