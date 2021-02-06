$122.55 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce sales of $122.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.20 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $111.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $485.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $496.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $480.95 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $500.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 21.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $5,369,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

