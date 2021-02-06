$123.32 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will post $123.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $155.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $473.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.02 million to $475.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $506.10 million, with estimates ranging from $501.29 million to $512.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.