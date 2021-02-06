1,243 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $762.25 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $788.39 and its 200 day moving average is $733.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

