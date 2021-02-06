14,100 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSTK shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $904,642.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,464,824 shares in the company, valued at $903,489,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,361. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.