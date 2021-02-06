14,590 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,590 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after buying an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in First Solar by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,349,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

FSLR opened at $97.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

