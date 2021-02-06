$151.11 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post sales of $151.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.83 million and the highest is $156.30 million. WesBanco reported sales of $148.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $586.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.41 million to $591.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $585.75 million, with estimates ranging from $559.80 million to $596.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 90,477 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in WesBanco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

