$153.54 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $153.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $155.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $602.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $623.41 million, with estimates ranging from $611.20 million to $631.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.