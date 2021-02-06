17,124 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

DLR stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.