17,669 Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GDS by 109.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $110.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -212.69 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $115.64.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

