17,695 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.46. 5,591,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,465,586. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $149.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.