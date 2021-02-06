$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce $18.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.24 million to $18.44 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $108.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.41 million to $108.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $90.90 million, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $101.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 160,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 334,730 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIGL opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

