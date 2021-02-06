$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post $18.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $76.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $77.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.90 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 166.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

