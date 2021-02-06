18,355 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $159.28. 1,377,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,570. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

