$186.57 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report sales of $186.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.17 million to $188.96 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $248.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $701.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.18 million to $707.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $905.19 million, with estimates ranging from $856.98 million to $953.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.65 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 48,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

