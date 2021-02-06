$19.53 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post $19.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $25.20 million. Athenex reported sales of $34.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $142.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $147.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.47 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $168.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

