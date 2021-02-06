1,906 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $726.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $724.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

