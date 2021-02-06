$194.55 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will report $194.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.20 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $204.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $749.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $810.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $961.82 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $991.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.25.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

