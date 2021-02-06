198,000 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,197,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.37% of Endava at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth $212,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $86.07 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

