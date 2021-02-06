1inch Trading 27.6% Higher Over Last Week (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, 1inch has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $585.17 million and $346.16 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can now be bought for about $5.41 or 0.00013469 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00180049 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062333 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00225039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043610 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,241,826 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

