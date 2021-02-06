1irstcoin Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $31.70 million and approximately $75,071.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00089901 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000173 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00279891 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00025490 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.