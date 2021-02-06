1World (1WO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,700.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, 1World has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $9,700.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.01198101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.74 or 0.06362795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

