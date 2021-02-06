$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

NYSE:FE opened at $32.28 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 144,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

