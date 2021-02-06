204,413 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 204,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises 2.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF opened at $57.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

