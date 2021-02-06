207,004 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,740,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

