21,106 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.84. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

