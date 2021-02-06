239,484 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 239,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 8.5% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

