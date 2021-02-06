$271.18 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report $271.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.20 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $296.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 9,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 55,610 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

