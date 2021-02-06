27,866 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in Pentair by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,897,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

