28,577 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,577 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AECOM by 94.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth $260,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 15.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 87,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

