2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank boosted its position in 2U by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in 2U by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

