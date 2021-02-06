$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $20.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $20.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $22.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutrien.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Nutrien stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 22.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1,245.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

