3,000,000 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by HoldCo Asset Management L.P.

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 20.0% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of WFC opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

