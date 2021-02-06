30,543 Shares in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.66% of Principal Millennials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GENY. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GENY opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $64.28.

