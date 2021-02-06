36,438 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000. CSX accounts for about 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.55. 3,112,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

