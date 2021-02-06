38,285 Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after buying an additional 834,191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,111,000 after buying an additional 854,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 974.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 1,039,334 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 54,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. 492,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

