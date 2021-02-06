39,253 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 276.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 165,217 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $1,978,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

