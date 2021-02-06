39,294 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of IDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $192.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.31. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.10.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.