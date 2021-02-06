$40.04 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce sales of $40.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.30 million and the highest is $40.91 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.30 million to $161.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $163.55 million, with estimates ranging from $157.62 million to $168.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIO. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $433.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.