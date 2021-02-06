40,323 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

K stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $58.03. 2,949,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,148. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

