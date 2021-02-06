42,000 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Purchased by HoldCo Asset Management L.P.

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. WesBanco accounts for about 0.3% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of WesBanco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,933.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 389,717 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 207,962 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,828,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.