435,000 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.68% of B&G Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 65,215 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.