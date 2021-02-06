43,995 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. Cognex comprises approximately 2.0% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Cognex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cognex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $87.02. 481,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,832. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,400 shares of company stock worth $17,257,579. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.