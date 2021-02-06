$48.63 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post $48.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $49.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $53.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $213.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.82 million to $214.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $232.53 million, with estimates ranging from $230.93 million to $233.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 43.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $388.80 million, a P/E ratio of -39.57, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $35.91.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.