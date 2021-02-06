48,475 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.02.

