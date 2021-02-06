48,998 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,998 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 116.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

