4NEW (KWATT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,065.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $28,543.16 and $5,065.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4NEW has traded up 219.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.01115870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.31 or 0.06438489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00049320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000166 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

