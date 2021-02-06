$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.15 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $22.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.44 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.93 billion to $26.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $74,295,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $18,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in US Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,666,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,362,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

