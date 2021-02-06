5,067 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after acquiring an additional 396,845 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 172,961 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after buying an additional 126,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $220.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

